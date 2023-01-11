Foggy conditions tonight, flurries possible through Thursday

A cold front is sweeping through the Coulee Region this evening. There could be a few flurries overnight. Dense fog is also possible, which could result in icy conditions on untreated roadways in SE Minnesota. The fog will dissipate after midnight.
Temperatures will start in the 30s on Thursday morning but will fall into the 20s as northwesterly flow drives in colder air. Flurries will continue to be possible. Temperatures nosedive Thursday night into the teens, with flurries ending early and clearing skies. Less than 1 inch of snow is possible.
We wrap up the week on Friday with partly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures in the 20s.
A ridge of high pressure builds in as we go into the weekend with partly cloudy skies. Southwesterly flow will usher in warmer air, with highs back in the 30s on Saturday. Some spots could reach 40 degrees on Sunday.
Our attention turns to a storm system that will bring showers late Sunday night. Showers become likely on MLK Day and continue through the night. A cooldown is expected as we progress through the rest of the week, with snow possible late in the week.
Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt