Foggy conditions will take us into the new week

A cloudy day with temperatures in the 60s and 70s marked the end of a gloomy weekend. Expect decreasing clouds tonight, with fog spreading across the region after midnight.
On Monday morning, the fog begins to dissipate, with clouds increasing by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 70s, which is below average, with light and variable winds. Expect partly cloudy skies Monday night, with temperatures in the 60s and light and variable winds. There is a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm after midnight.
On Tuesday, there is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the morning, but other than that, expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s. Tuesday night should be pleasant, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 60 degrees. Wednesday will be beautiful, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s. Wednesday night will bring back showers to the area. Thursday will include afternoon thunderstorms and showers. The rain is expected to last into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s and 80s.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt