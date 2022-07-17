Foggy night before temperatures, humidity crank up

This morning's fog cleared, and the rest of the day brought mostly sunny skies, highs in the 80s, and humid conditions.
Clear skies are expected tonight, with areas of fog developing late. Light and variable winds will accompany overnight lows in the 60s.
On Monday, we'll wake up to fog. By late morning, the fog will have cleared, leaving plentiful sunshine and hot temperatures in the 90s. Gusty southwesterly winds will continue to bring a humid atmosphere. Heat index values could reach 100 degrees in some locations.
More hot and humid conditions on Tuesday as highs soar into the 90s with gusty south-southwest winds. The heat index could once again reach 100 degrees in some locations. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the morning, otherwise it will be partly cloudy.
A cold front will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms to the area later in the day. A few storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds being the main threat.
Cooler temperatures are expected behind the cold front on Wednesday, with highs returning to the 80s. Though it will still be humid, at least it will be sunny. Winds will be gusty.
On Thursday, it will be a wonderful day with sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s. Unfortunately, the humidity will continue to be high.
On Friday, expect a few showers and temperatures in the upper 80s. Highs will remain in the 80s through the weekend with chances of showers and thunderstorms, coupled with muggy conditions.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://www.wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt