Fools spring?! Nearly doubling yesterday's temperatures

Temperatures are cool but holding on to the teens out the door. Southerly winds will tap into the region today and allow for a big warm-up under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will end in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Wintry mix...
Tonight the temperatures will stall in the 20s with overcast skies. Then areas of mixed precipitation to light snow showers will be possible starting at midnight. This isolated chance will last throughout the day Wednesday. Widespread concerns are not likely, but isolated slick spots cannot be ruled out.
Windy Wednesday...
Breezy winds from the west will tap in across the region Wednesday and temperatures stay in the 30s. Breezy winds are also associated with the passing frontal systems. This will bring more seasonal temperatures Thursday under partly cloudy skies.
Light snow...
Gusty winds and snow showers will arrive again Thursday night into Friday morning. Light snow showers could bring up to an inch with the highest accumulation occurring north. Expect the Friday morning commute to be slick.
Cooling down...
High temperatures reach the upper 30s early Friday. Then the cold air will start to fill in as lows Saturday morning could reach the single digits.