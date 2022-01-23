After last night's snow, we will be drying out briefly with high temperatures in the teens. Another clipper system arrives late tonight into early Monday, dropping an additional one to two inches of snow.
3rd clipper system to impact the region tonight
- Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
-
-
- 0
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
