6 more weeks of winter with dangerously cold wind chills to arrive Thursday night

It's Groundhog Day! As mentioned on Daybreak, no matter what the groundhog predicts, the Coulee Region always has 6 more weeks of winter.
Thursday will be a lot like Wednesday was. Expect a few clouds to start us off this morning before more sunshine and highs reaching the upper teens. Winds will change directions coming from the north which will cool us down very quick.
Wind the cold temps and very cold winds, we have Wind Chill Advisories across the whole Coulee Region. Those Advisories will start at 6pm Thursday and last through 9am Friday for most, but ...READ MORE.