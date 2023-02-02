 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

6 more weeks of winter with dangerously cold wind chills to arrive Thursday night

It's Groundhog Day! As mentioned on Daybreak, no matter what the groundhog predicts, the Coulee Region always has 6 more weeks of winter.

Thursday will be a lot like Wednesday was. Expect a few clouds to start us off this morning before more sunshine and highs reaching the upper teens. Winds will change directions coming from the north which will cool us down very quick.

Wind the cold temps and very cold winds, we have Wind Chill Advisories across the whole Coulee Region. Those Advisories will start at 6pm Thursday and last through 9am Friday for most, but ...READ MORE.

