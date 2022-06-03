A beautiful start to June turns cool, cloudy and rainy by Saturday

Thursday brought another great day for the Coulee Region with sunshine and highs that even reached the 80s!
More beautiful weather will spill into our Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s and more sunshine. So, if you're heading to the La Crosse Loggers game, Friday night will be a great evening for some baseball with comfortable temperatures.
More clouds will develop overnight on Friday before rain becomes likely on Saturday morning. Rain will be likely for ...find your weekend forecast here.