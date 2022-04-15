A chilly Easter Weekend is ahead

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures today barely made it into the low 40s for La Crosse, but not everyone was even that lucky. Even so, it didn't even feel that warm because of the wind chill effect that made temps feel about ten degrees colder.
The wind was out of the west all day and will turn more northwesterly tonight. Gusts weren't as high as yesterday, but it remained windy. The breeze tonight will be better at only 6-12 mph, but the sky will remain mostly clear. That allows temps to drop into the mid 20s by tomorrow morning, and wind chills will be in the low to mid teens.
The wind picks up again tomorrow out of the northwest, but thankfully will be another notch down in intensity at 10 to 20 mph with gusts in the mid to upper 20s. Some clouds are possible in the morning before clearing again to mostly sunny by afternoon.
Easter Sunday will... READ MORE