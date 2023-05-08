A couple of beautiful days ahead before a sweep of rain chances

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Storms for our first weekend of May barely hit us, leaving the Coulee Region cloudy and dry for the most part. Tonight, we still have a few showers, but drier weather is just ahead.
This evening, there are scattered showers possible, but chances are very slim. If storms develop, they could be on the moderate to strong side with a small possible of becoming sever. However, as said before, these chances of even seeing rain are small.
For our Tuesday, we will have... READ MORE