A few of Thursday afternoon's scattered storms could be strong to severe across the Coulee Region

From Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures were cooler today than yesterday after a cold front move through yesterday evening. That front barely had enough moisture for a few clouds, let alone for any rain, so we stayed dry.
There were a few clouds mainly west of the Mississippi this afternoon, but the sunshine elsewhere was filtered by some fairly thick smoke from wildfires in western Canada.
Thankfully, that smoke remains elevated well above the surface and isn't lowering air quality because the main pollutant in that smoke is black carbon according to satellite sensors built to detect pollutant types.
Our next chance for showers and storms arrive tomorrow mainly in the afternoon and evening. There is a level 1 (of 5) risk for severe weather tomorrow, which means that... READ MORE