A few storm chances on Friday will initiate a cooling trend into next week

Thursday broke a few records held on May 12th. Highs reached 96° and shattered the old record of 90° set in 1940. Lows on Thursday reached 75° which is the new record highest temperature after beating 68° set in 1879, 143 years ago.
Friday is off to another very warm and humid start. A line of showers are continuing to move to our east in Minnesota, but are weakening as they get closer. A few sprinkles can't be ruled out throughout the day.
Showers will begin in the early evening on Friday. You can expect some storms to start bubbling up by 4p.m. These storms will develop quickly and can turn strong to severe. We are under a ...read about our severe threat and cooling trend here.