The Coulee Region is experiencing a foggy start to the weekend. Fortunately, it will clear later this morning. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail for the rest of the day. With humid conditions, highs will reach the 80s. Winds will be light from the east-northeast.
Tonight will be mostly to partly cloudy, with lows in the 60s. Again, fog will form in conjunction with light winds.
On Sunday morning, there will be additional fog when we awaken. The afternoon is predicted to have more sun and highs in the upper 80s. It will remain humid. Light northeasterly winds are expected.