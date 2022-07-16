 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

A foggy start to the weekend

The Coulee Region is experiencing a foggy start to the weekend. Fortunately, it will clear later this morning. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail for the rest of the day. With humid conditions, highs will reach the 80s. Winds will be light from the east-northeast.

Tonight will be mostly to partly cloudy, with lows in the 60s. Again, fog will form in conjunction with light winds.

On Sunday morning, there will be additional fog when we awaken. The afternoon is predicted to have more sun and highs in the upper 80s. It will remain humid. Light northeasterly winds are expected.

