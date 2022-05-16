A gorgeous start to the week will turn cool and rainy by Tuesday

We saw some clearing conditions Sunday night which made for a perfect time to check out the moon during a super flower blood moon.
Lows will be in the low 50s and upper 40s to start Monday. Sunshine throughout the day will lead to comfy highs in the mid to upper 70s. Monday will be a bit breezy with gusts towards 30mph.
Humidity will also be feeling comfortable until some warmer air comes Thursday. Other than tree pollen counts being high, Monday will be a spectacular day, so get outside and enjoy it before ...read about what the week ahead has in store here.