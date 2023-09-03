 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT... Prolonged heat. Afternoon heat index values of 95 to 103
degrees expected through Tuesday. Overnight lows will only fall
into the low to mid-70s.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi and Wisconsin river valleys and their nearby
tributaries over southeast Minnesota, southwest and west-
central Wisconsin, and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Tuesday with the greatest impacts during
the afternoon hours each day.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity values today and Monday will be
on the lower side, but do increase for Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you spend time outside. Drink plenty of
fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets
should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool
and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A new record high temperature today with another one possibly tomorrow; Storms early on in the work week

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe: 

The Coulee Region saw record breaking temperatures today as heat and humidity persists. Tomorrow will be relatively the same with another shot of temperatures breaking records. After a hot day tomorrow, there will be our next chance of showers and thunderstorms. 

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson Monroe, Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse, Houston, Vernon, Allamakee, and Crawford County until 6pm Tuesday. 

Heat indices will reach up to 95°-100°+.

For more information about Labor Day's heat and the next chance of rain, click here. 

