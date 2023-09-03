A new record high temperature today with another one possibly tomorrow; Storms early on in the work week

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
The Coulee Region saw record breaking temperatures today as heat and humidity persists. Tomorrow will be relatively the same with another shot of temperatures breaking records. After a hot day tomorrow, there will be our next chance of showers and thunderstorms.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson Monroe, Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse, Houston, Vernon, Allamakee, and Crawford County until 6pm Tuesday.
Heat indices will reach up to 95°-100°+.
