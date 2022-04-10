A rain chance to close out the weekend, strong storms possible by Tuesday

Sunday started as a great day to get outdoors and enjoy these above average temperatures. Highs on Sunday reached the mid 60s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It got a bit breezy with gusts near 40mph.
Clouds will continue to take over as a low pressure system enters the Coulee Region giving us our next rain chance. Light rain will enter around 7p.m. Sunday. We won't see much rain, with totals ranging from 0 to a few tenths of an inch.
Temps on Sunday night won't be quite cool enough to turn rain to snow. Cloud cover and winds will keep our lows near ...READ MORE.