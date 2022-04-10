 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A rain chance to close out the weekend, strong storms possible by Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Sunday started as a great day to get outdoors and enjoy these above average temperatures. Highs on Sunday reached the mid 60s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It got a bit breezy with gusts near 40mph.

Clouds will continue to take over as a low pressure system enters the Coulee Region giving us our next rain chance. Light rain will enter around 7p.m. Sunday. We won't see much rain, with totals ranging from 0 to a few tenths of an inch.

Temps on Sunday night won't be quite cool enough to turn rain to snow. Cloud cover and winds will keep our lows near ...READ MORE.

Tags

Recommended for you