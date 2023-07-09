A rainy week ahead as humidity makes its return early in the work week

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Sunday was another great day to enjoy the outdoors without worrying about the heat as humidity remains to be low. However, by tonight and tomorrow, humidity will rise to levels that will make you feel a bit toastier when outside. While humidity rises, a cold front is moving in to replace the heat and bring us lots of rain chances.
As humidity rises tonight, we only will drop into the mid 60s. By tomorrow, with additional sunlight, or temps will reach back into the upper 80s, low 90s.
A cold front is moving in to replace the humidity in the evening hours of tomorrow, which will give us storm chances.
