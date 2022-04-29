A seasonal Friday on tap before showers and storms become likely into Saturday

Highs reached the mid 50s on Thursday and we stayed dry with plenty of cloud cover and easterly winds. Temps Friday morning are seasonal and a bit warm compared to average at 44°.
Friday is off to a similar start as Thursday, but high temperatures will be much warmer. A few sprinkles will make way for a mostly cloudy sky on Friday. We will stay dry for a good bit of the day before some drizzle returns in the evening and showers become moderate after 9p.m.
Showers and storms become likely on Saturday with a few rounds of storms that could become strong to severe. Luckily, a bulk of ...read more about the weekend forecast here.