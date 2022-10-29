Mother Nature will treat the Coulee Region to bone-dry conditions this Halloween weekend. With continued southerly flow, temperatures will rise into the 60s. Halloween is next Monday, and the weather will be spooktacular! Highs will be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Great trick-or-treating weather on tap for Monday evening. Temperatures will drop quickly, with mostly clear skies overhead, so bring a light jacket if you plan to go out. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low-40s.
A sunny Saturday on tap for the Coulee Region
- Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
-
-
- 0
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today