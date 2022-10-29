 Skip to main content
A sunny Saturday on tap for the Coulee Region

Mother Nature will treat the Coulee Region to bone-dry conditions this Halloween weekend. With continued southerly flow, temperatures will rise into the 60s. Halloween is next Monday, and the weather will be spooktacular! Highs will be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. Great trick-or-treating weather on tap for Monday evening. Temperatures will drop quickly, with mostly clear skies overhead, so bring a light jacket if you plan to go out. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low-40s.

Here are details on our next weather-maker

