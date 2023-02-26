 Skip to main content
A tricky commute tomorrow morning as a mix of freezing rain and rain falls

You are definitely going to need to bring an umbrella with you tomorrow, and even may need to plan a little extra time before your commute. This is because freezing rain is expected to fall, causing slippery road conditions. 

A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some counties from 3 am tomorrow morning until noon. 

This is due to the freezing rain that will impact road conditions significantly, as well as a chance at seeing some snow. 

Areas north and northeast of La Crosse, will see almost a tenth of an inch of ice accumulate. 

Tomorrow, the northern areas of the Coulee Region could also see some snow, ranging from a trace to upwards of 3".

The main risk for Monday, will be the freezing rain, which will be possible in the ... 

