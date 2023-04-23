A very small chance of seeing rain tomorrow with higher chances at the end of the week

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

.Moderate to major flooding is forecast or occurring along the
Mississippi River through the coming week due to a combination of
snowmelt run-off and recent rainfall. Little additional rainfall is
forecast over the next several days, with the next chance for more
widespread rainfall expected by Friday into the coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 700 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:15 PM CDT Sunday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in moderate
flooding for Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 530 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:00 PM CDT Sunday was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.4 feet on 05/20/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A very small chance of seeing rain tomorrow with higher chances at the end of the week

  • 0
State - Futurecast for QO FILL IN ONLY.png

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:

This weekend was on the cooler side with highs in the upper 40s, low 50s. Along with it, the whole month has seen a lot of snow. Just about week ago, we had areas seeing a foot or more of snow. The week ahead is going to look a lot more like spring with only a couple dry days, and plenty of rain on the way. 

There is a small chance that you will need an umbrella tomorrow. Monday has seen an increase seeing isolated rain. 

These chances are very minimal though and it is likely that... READ MORE

Recommended for you