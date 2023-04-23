A very small chance of seeing rain tomorrow with higher chances at the end of the week

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
This weekend was on the cooler side with highs in the upper 40s, low 50s. Along with it, the whole month has seen a lot of snow. Just about week ago, we had areas seeing a foot or more of snow. The week ahead is going to look a lot more like spring with only a couple dry days, and plenty of rain on the way.
There is a small chance that you will need an umbrella tomorrow. Monday has seen an increase seeing isolated rain.
These chances are very minimal though and it is likely that... READ MORE