A warm front and sunshine will give Thursday another chance to break a record high

Wednesday had a stormy and hot end with highs breaking a 100 year old record at 90° and a few storms to our north.
Storms fully departed after the midnight hour to start Thursday and we are starting to see clouds beginning to clear after. We can expect partly cloudy conditions to start our Thursday with more humid conditions throughout. Some areas are seeing a foggy start to the day, but the fog will lift once we see a little bit of daylight and clear skies.
Sunshine will come through as early as 10a.m. before sunshine dominates the region. If we end up seeing enough sunshine we could ...read more on Thursday's record breaking highs and storm chance.