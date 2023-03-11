A wet and slippery weekend as the second round of snow makes its way through Western Wisconsin

Our first month of spring so far hasn't had much of spring weather and the weekend continues that theme with more snow on the way.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for a couple of counties up until 1 pm tomorrow. These counties can expect some pretty heavy snow at times, making for slippery road conditions tonight and tomorrow morning especially.
Even though not very many counties are under a Weather Advisory, snow will still persist, which will be heavy and wet, which will make you slide pretty easily. Along with the snow, it is also windy tonight and tomorrow and reduce your visibility.
