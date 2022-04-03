A wet end to the weekend with more active weather by Tuesday

Sunday started out cool and dry with morning lows in the mid 20s. As more clouds developed, we saw highs reach the upper 40s. A line of showers moved through the Coulee Region, but only gave us light rain and drizzle, but more precipitation will continue to develop.
Rain and snow become likely into Sunday night with lows in the mid 30s. We will continue to see light to moderate rain through Monday morning.
Temps will be a bit too warm to convert rain to snow, but we could see a few flakes. Minimal to no accumulation is expected. Rain fully depart around ...READ MORE.