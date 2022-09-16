A wet start to the weekend; strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday

Mostly sunny skies made for a great end to the week. Warmer, more humid air was brought in by southerly winds. Dew points were in the 60s while high temperatures were mostly in the 80s. A hazy sky persisted today due to smoke from wildfires in the western United States, but it will clear tomorrow.
Overnight, expect an increase in clouds. There is a slight chance of isolated showers. There will be southerly winds and temperatures in the 60s.
Atmospheric disturbances will bring rain to the Coulee Region this weekend. The greatest chance of showers and thunderstorms is on Saturday night. The likelihood of severe weather is low. Another risk of severe weather across our southern counties comes Sunday. We'll monitor the trends and keep you updated.