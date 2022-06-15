A wet Wednesday with strong to severe storms possible

Tuesday was very hot and tied our record high at 98°. It was also very humid which helped our heat index reach a feels like temp of 106°! Tuesday night brought increasing clouds and even some early Wednesday showers and storms.
A few severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued early Wednesday, but more storms are likely throughout the day. Scattered thunderstorms will be likely before we get a brief break in showers in the early afternoon Wednesday.
Showers will give us a small break before storms become likely in the late afternoon where we could see more strong ...read about the severe threat here.