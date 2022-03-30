Accumulating snow likely overnight

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures are warmer to the southeast this evening, but the wind is out of the north and that is carrying in colder air.
Scattered evening showers continue this evening, but as temperatures continue to fall towards freezing, more moisture arrives and snow will develop, possibly with a brief burst of wintry mix as it develops.
A line of snow showers will be just northwest of La Crosse around 10pm but will fill in for La Crosse and southeast shortly after that, and dry air will limit the duration of the snow to the north and east. Snow will move out... READ MORE