Active weather pattern continues with showers, thunderstorms

Today, as we began the weekend, we had scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highs were in the 60s and 70s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible before midnight, but otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the 60s and light east to southeast winds. Fog will develop overnight and linger into Sunday morning. On Sunday, there is a slight chance of morning showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures in the 70s. It will also be humid, making it feel muggy outside. Winds will be light from the east to the southeast. There is a marginal risk of severe weather across our northwestern counties, with the main threats being strong winds and hail.

