Today, as we began the weekend, we had scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highs were in the 60s and 70s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible before midnight, but otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the 60s and light east to southeast winds. Fog will develop overnight and linger into Sunday morning. On Sunday, there is a slight chance of morning showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures in the 70s. It will also be humid, making it feel muggy outside. Winds will be light from the east to the southeast. There is a marginal risk of severe weather across our northwestern counties, with the main threats being strong winds and hail.
Active weather pattern continues with showers, thunderstorms
- Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
-
- Updated
- 0
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today