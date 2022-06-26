Active weather pattern shaping up for the final week of June

It was a pleasant end to the last weekend of June as dry and cooler air settled in behind a cold front. Mostly sunny skies warmed temperatures into the 70s. It was also breezy. Tonight will be cool and mostly clear, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
We begin the new workweek on Monday with mostly sunny skies. There could be a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms along and north of I-90. Highs will be warm in the 70s with light winds out of the west-northwest. Except for a few showers and thunderstorms that could linger into the evening, expect mostly clear skies Monday night with temperatures in the 60s.
