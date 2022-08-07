 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,
including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw,
Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In
southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,
Wabasha and Winona. In Wisconsin, Adams, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant,
Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and
Vernon.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- After the rain the fell Saturday night, the storage capacity
of the ground has been reduced. With more rain expected to
fall tonight, some of which could be heavy, the potential for
flash flooding to occur still exists. An additional 1 to 3
inches of rain, with locally higher totals, will be possible
tonight.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Additional thunderstorms tonight could lead to flooding

  • Updated
  • 0

It's a dreary end to the weekend across the Coulee Region. We had isolated showers and thunderstorms today, with considerable cloudiness. The highs were in the 70s and 80s.

Expect thunderstorms to increase in coverage tonight. With additional rain expected tonight, there is a threat of localized flooding. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 7 a.m. Monday for the entire Coulee Region. 1 to 3+ inches of rain is possible.

Winds will become northerly, ushering in dry air as we begin the workweek on Monday.

Find out what the rest of the week has in store 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you