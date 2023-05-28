After a beautiful Memorial Day forecast, small rain chances return as temps and humidity increase

From Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Warm and dry weather this weekend will continue Memorial Day! Highs Sunday warmed to the upper 70s/low 80s for most in the Coulee Region.
All were above La Crosse's average high of 76. Expect the warm weather to continue Memorial Day, and temperatures will increase through midweek Memorial Day itself will be dry once again. Temperatures will begin with lows in the upper 50s around 6am, but quickly warm into the 60s by 8am and 70s by 10.
So, any morning Memorial Day services could begin a bit on the cool side for some but quickly warm up. There will be a mostly cloudy sky clearing to partly cloudy by midday and possibly even completely sunny by late afternoon as temps once again climb into the mid 80s.
The only concern is air quality during the afternoon and