Air quality could decrease across the Coulee Region as wildfire smoke returns to the sky along with a slight chance for showers

From Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures warmed up into the low to mid 80s for areas that didn't get any rain, but only to the low/mid 70s where rain fell at times today. The warmer air was generally west of the Mississippi with the cooler air further east in central Wisconsin. Warmer weather will arrive tomorrow, though wildfire smoke will again move overhead as the upper-level winds shift.
As of this afternoon, air quality is still forecast to be in the yellow category for the Coulee Region, which is just below where an Air Quality Alert would be issued for orange category and above. It is possible for some orange level levels of wildfire smoke and ozone to fall down to the surface, but as of now the DNR forecasts widespread levels to remain in the yellow category.
While some smoke could reach the surface, there will definitely be plenty in the sky above us. Smoke levels are expected to increase... READ MORE