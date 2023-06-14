 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH LIVE:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson,
Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau and Vernon.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move
southeast across Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Air quality expected to get worse across the Coulee Region tonight, though a cold front will eventually clear us back out

  • 0
XO Air Quality Index Map and Chart XO.png

From Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

The Wisconsin and Minnesota DNRs have issued an Air Quality Alert for most of each state, including all of the Coulee Region until noon tomorrow (Thursday).

Despite no alert for our Iowa counties, expect similar pollution levels there, too. Pollution level near the surface from Canadian wildfires expected to reach the orange category and possibly approach red category this evening before slowly improving late tonight through the day tomorrow.

The orange level means that the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as those with heart and lung diseases, the elderly, and young children. Those should limit outdoor activities and close windows/doors. With high-end orange to near red impacts expected, everybody should consider limiting outdoor activity and avoiding strenuous work.

The worst air quality is expected...READ MORE