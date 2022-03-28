An active weather week begins with rain and thunder Tuesday night

From Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
While temperatures were on the chilly side today, there was at least sunshine and not much wind. That changes tonight as clouds move in and a southeast breeze of 5 to 10 mph develops.
The wind will pick up even further tomorrow with gusts out of the southeast climbing above 30 mph. Temps will get a bit warmer than they did today, but the clouds will only thicken ahead of rain chances that begin late in the afternoon in the form of scattered showers.
Rain will become widespread overnight with some thunder possible, too. Rain rates will be heaviest... READ MORE