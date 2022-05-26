Another cool and cloudy day before summer returns through the weekend

Wednesday brought a good bit of rainfall through the region. La Crosse saw 1.18" of rain just on Wednesday.
Thursday is starting off wet, but we will see rain departing around our mid-morning hours.
The only exception would be a few light rain showers over Wabasha and Buffalo Counties where they could see up to 1/4" more of rain. The rest of the Coulee Region will only see about 0.01" more rain which is very little.
Thursday will be another cloudy and cool day as highs reach the low to mid 60s. Rain will finally depart the Coulee Region fully around ...read more about the warm weekend here.