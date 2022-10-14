Another cool & cloudy day with slight chances of a wintry mix

You'll be hearing the words cool, chilly & cold a lot these next few days. I hope you liked Thursday, because Friday brings us a forecast just like it.
Go for the large coffee! Friday will start a cool with a few more slight chances of light, wet snow into the late morning hours. As temps "warm" up toward the upper 40s, we will see that snow convert to a wintry mix and then some light rain. I'm thinking most will see wintry mix, but early flakes cannot be ruled out. If so, visibility will barely be reduced, but that is the only impact we will have.
Rainfall totals will be ...READ MORE.