Another foggy night with continued cloud cover

The weekend started out foggy in the Coulee Region. It did, however, clear up later in the morning. The rest of the day was mostly cloudy. Highs were in the 70s and 80s with humid conditions. The winds were light and blowing from the east-northeast. Lows tonight will be in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Fog will form in conjunction with light winds once more. When we wake up on Sunday morning, there will be more fog. The afternoon will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 80s. We will have light winds and continued humidity.

