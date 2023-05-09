Another gorgeous day tomorrow with storms still on track to head to the Coulee Region by the end of the week

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
We finally got a day without any rain to worry about, as skies were pretty clear with temps in the 70s. Tomorrow is going to be even better but enjoy it while it lasts, because as we near the end of the week, an umbrella might be necessary.
Wednesday is going to keep the dry weather but add in a little more sunshine and warmth to potentially boost us into the 80s.
This is a perfect time to enjoy the outdoors by either going to the playground, taking a nice walk outside, or sitting out on your patio.
By the late evening hours of Wednesday, and into Thursday, we will... READ MORE