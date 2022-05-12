Another record high broken, continued chances of showers and thunderstorms

We broke another record today as the La Crosse Airport reached 96 degrees for the high temperature.
This warm air was ushered in by southerly winds. We also had high dewpoints, which made it feel like temperatures were near 100 degrees. This atmosphere is all ahead of a cold front that will trigger showers and thunderstorms tonight.
A line of showers and thunderstorms will weaken as it approaches the Mississippi River. Therefore, we will only have isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hail and damaging winds are the main threats.