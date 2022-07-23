It was a hot and humid start to the weekend, with highs in the 80s and 90s across the Coulee Region. Dew points topped out in the 60s and 70s, making for a tropical feel outside. This afternoon, thunderstorms fired up, some of them becoming severe, producing wind damage and street flooding. Another round of thunderstorms will push through this evening and overnight. Severe weather is possible between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. The main threats will be heavy rainfall and lightning, which could lead to flooding in areas that have already received a substantial amount of rain today. The secondary threat will be hail.
Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms possible tonight
