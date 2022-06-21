 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Maximum heat index values around 100.

* WHERE...La Crosse County.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Astronomical Summer starts as you'd expect, HOT

Monday brought temps in the upper 90s which made for a very hot and humid day. Unfortunately for us, the heat and humidity is sticking around for the "longest" day of the year. The bad news is that this starts our slow climb to less daylight through Winter Solstice, but we still have plenty of daylight for the next few months.

Tuesday morning brought a few isolated showers and storms through the northern portions of the Coulee Region and more showers are possible in the evening.

Tuesday will bring another hot and humid day with highs in the ...read about the next few days here.

