Astronomical Summer starts as you'd expect, HOT

Monday brought temps in the upper 90s which made for a very hot and humid day. Unfortunately for us, the heat and humidity is sticking around for the "longest" day of the year. The bad news is that this starts our slow climb to less daylight through Winter Solstice, but we still have plenty of daylight for the next few months.
Tuesday morning brought a few isolated showers and storms through the northern portions of the Coulee Region and more showers are possible in the evening.
Tuesday will bring another hot and humid day with highs in the ...read about the next few days here.