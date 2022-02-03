Back below zero for the end of the week

As skies clear overnight, temperatures fall below zero. Yet, winds are light so dangerous wind chills aren’t widespread, but bundling up is necessary.
Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9 am for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Wabasha, Winona and Fillmore counties. Feel-like temperatures could drop to 30 below and frost bite can occur in less than 30 minutes.
Under quiet and sunny skies today temperatures will return to the teens. Then as quickly as temperatures climbed out of the sub-zero temperatures, they will return.
