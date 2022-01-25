Back to the frozen tundra

Wind Chill Warning: In effect for Fillmore county until 9 am today. Then the warning will be re-issued at midnight and last through noon tomorrow.
Wind Chill Advisory: The entire News 19 viewing area is under the advisory until noon today. Then beginning at 8 PM tonight the advisory will return and last through noon tomorrow.
As feel-like temperatures drop to nearly 30 below zero, the sunshine will greet the region. Yet, there will be little to no improvement with temperatures today. Highs will stay in the single digits above and below zero.