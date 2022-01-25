 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY AND
FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT....Wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero. Coldest winds chills
will occur through mid-morning today and from tonight through
mid-morning Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Wind Chill Advisory in effect until noon CST today and
from 8 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY AND
FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT....Wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero. Coldest winds chills
will occur through mid-morning today and from tonight through
mid-morning Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Wind Chill Advisory in effect until noon CST today and
from 8 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Back to the frozen tundra

  • Updated
  • 0

Wind Chill Warning: In effect for Fillmore county until 9 am today. Then the warning will be re-issued at midnight and last through noon tomorrow.

Wind Chill Advisory: The entire News 19 viewing area is under the advisory until noon today. Then beginning at 8 PM tonight the advisory will return and last through noon tomorrow.

As feel-like temperatures drop to nearly 30 below zero, the sunshine will greet the region. Yet, there will be little to no improvement with temperatures today. Highs will stay in the single digits above and below zero.

Get a look at the climb out of the cold here...

Tags

Recommended for you