Beneficial rain not likely as isolated showers are expected to return to the Coulee Region Saturday evening

From Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
With the return of sunshine Friday afternoon, temperatures were able to warm to the low/mid 70s across the Coulee Region.
Temperatures will be a bit warmer on Saturday as the wind will be out of the south at 5-10 mph, and there will be hints of humidity returning in the afternoon.
Drought conditions continue across all of the Coulee Region with the worst drought conditions centered on La Farge. A level 5 of 5 "exceptional drought" was issued in the State of WI for the first time about a month ago near Lake Superior, but another area of exceptional drought is now noted in eastern Vernon County along with far southern Monroe and northern corners of Crawford and Richland counties.
Saturday will begin sunny before clouds arrive in the afternoon. A few isolated showers can't be ruled out in the late afternoon/early evening, but the best chance for rain... READ MORE