Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.7 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Best chances for scattered showers and storms is in Saturday's forecast for Wisconsin's inland fishing opening day

From Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Since most of Friday afternoon's rain missed the Coulee Region to the north, temperatures were able to warm up to near summer levels.

La Crosse and spots near the Wisconsin River hit highs in the upper 70s, but other spots were in the low to mid 70s.

The Mississippi River was down to Minor Flood stage all day as it continues to slowly fall. Over the weekend, expect Goose island to really begin to dry out (from river waters, not from the rain chances) and even Nelson Park should be completely above water by Sunday afternoon.

Saturday is Wisconsin's inland fishing opening day, but it also has the best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms...