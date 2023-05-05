Best chances for scattered showers and storms is in Saturday's forecast for Wisconsin's inland fishing opening day

From Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Since most of Friday afternoon's rain missed the Coulee Region to the north, temperatures were able to warm up to near summer levels.
La Crosse and spots near the Wisconsin River hit highs in the upper 70s, but other spots were in the low to mid 70s.
The Mississippi River was down to Minor Flood stage all day as it continues to slowly fall. Over the weekend, expect Goose island to really begin to dry out (from river waters, not from the rain chances) and even Nelson Park should be completely above water by Sunday afternoon.
