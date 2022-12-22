 Skip to main content
...Winds To Increase With Whiteout And Blizzard Conditions...

.The accumulating snow will come to an end today with additional
amounts of 1 to 3 inches expected. Behind the snow, northwest
winds will increase with the strongest winds expected overnight
into Friday. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected that will create
whiteout to blizzard conditions from blowing snow with the worst
conditions occurring west of the Mississippi River.

Cold air will also spread in with the strong winds. Expect
bitterly to dangerously cold winds of 20 to 40 below from tonight
into Christmas morning. In these conditions, frostbite can occur
in as little as 10 minutes.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Blowing snow and increasing winds lead to blizzard-like conditions, dangerous wind chills, low visibility, and more slippery roads

Snow totals from Wednesday night and early Thursday have added up toward 2"-5". Expected snow ratios of 20:1 did not perform and were a little lower resulting in slightly less snowfall amounts across the region.

The snow that did fall still poses a great risk of blizzard conditions late Thursday and early Friday.

Starting with Thursday, snow lingers into the afternoon before fully departing this evening. While snow chances diminish, there is still a VERY severe threat for weather. We will see snow ...READ MORE.

