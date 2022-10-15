Blustery, cold weather on the horizon

It was a pleasant start to the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Most locations experienced milder temperatures in the 60s thanks to southwesterly winds.
Tonight, a cold front will pass through, shifting our winds to the northwest. Overnight lows are expected to be in the 30s.
Sunday will be a gloomy day with overcast skies and gusty northwest winds. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler in the 40s, but the wind will make it feel like it's in the 30s. The coldest air of the season is expected to arrive Sunday night into Monday morning, with lows in the 20s. When you factor in the biting wind, it will feel like the teens. There could be some spots with wind chills in the single digits.