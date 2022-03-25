Blustery winds bring impactful weather today

Out the door, temperatures have fallen within the 20s and 30s under cloudy skies. Impactful weather will gradually move in with the cold, wind, and scattered precipitation.
First, the winds will start to pick up through the mid-morning. By this afternoon, wind gusts could exceed 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Wabasha, Winona, Houston, Fillmore, Allamakee, and Winneshiek from 1 PM until 10 PM. Winds could make travel difficult, especially for high-profile cars.
Here is a look at how the wind will impact the region with the cold and snow...