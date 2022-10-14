 Skip to main content
Brief warm up followed by cold, breezy conditions

The week came to a close on a cold and dreary note. A low pressure system continued to bring clouds and a few showers mixed with snow. The La Crosse Regional Airport received a trace of snow. Higher accumulations were found closer to I-94 and to the north. Most locations had high temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 20s and 30s. 

Find out what weather to expect this weekend 

