Bundling up with below-average temperatures

Temperatures are brisk as the entire region drops into the teens with feel-like temperatures into the single digits. Bundle up the kids!
Areas of sunshine will turn cloudy today as temperatures return to the mid to upper 20s. With a high pressure in place, winds will be calm as a winter storm passes to the south of Wisconsin. Skies will bring in partial clearing overnight and drop the temperatures back into the teens again.
