It was a beautiful end to the weekend, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Expect a cold night ahead with temperatures dipping into the teens. As for Monday, it will be milder with highs topping out in the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies.
Calm end to February, active start to March
- Miller Hyatt
Miller Hyatt
Weekend Meteorologist / Reporter
Updated
