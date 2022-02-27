 Skip to main content
Calm end to February, active start to March

It was a beautiful end to the weekend, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Expect a cold night ahead with temperatures dipping into the teens. As for Monday, it will be milder with highs topping out in the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies. 

